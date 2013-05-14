NEW DELHI May 14 India's palm oil imports dropped around 30 percent in April, the third straight monthly fall, a trade body said on Tuesday, as refiners continued to tap stocks built up following huge imports in previous months.

India's overseas purchases of palm oil hit an all-time high in January as leading producers Indonesia and Malaysia made their exports attractive by varying tax levels. But India retaliated in the second half of January with a duty on crude palm oil purchases and imports have been falling since then.

India's vegetable oil imports fell 27 percent to 654,827 tonnes last month, with palm oil imports dropping to 498,960 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

A Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports at 761,428 tonnes in April, including 592,142 tonnes of palm oil with a range of 470,000-700,000 tonnes.

India's total stocks of edible oil at the start of April were a record 2.1 million tonnes, or nearly 45 days of consumption against the usual stock of about a month.

India imports about 60 percent of its cooking oil needs of 17 million tonnes, with palm oil's share at nearly 80 percent. In 2011/12, the country imported 10 million tonnes of cooking oils.

India, the world's biggest buyer of vegetable oils, buys mainly palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)