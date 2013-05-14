NEW DELHI May 14 India's palm oil imports
dropped around 30 percent in April, the third straight monthly
fall, a trade body said on Tuesday, as refiners continued to tap
stocks built up following huge imports in previous months.
India's overseas purchases of palm oil hit an all-time high
in January as leading producers Indonesia and Malaysia made
their exports attractive by varying tax levels. But India
retaliated in the second half of January with a duty on crude
palm oil purchases and imports have been falling since then.
India's vegetable oil imports fell 27 percent to 654,827
tonnes last month, with palm oil imports dropping to 498,960
tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a
statement.
A Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports
at 761,428 tonnes in April, including 592,142 tonnes of palm oil
with a range of 470,000-700,000 tonnes.
India's total stocks of edible oil at the start of April
were a record 2.1 million tonnes, or nearly 45 days of
consumption against the usual stock of about a month.
India imports about 60 percent of its cooking oil needs of
17 million tonnes, with palm oil's share at nearly 80 percent.
In 2011/12, the country imported 10 million tonnes of cooking
oils.
India, the world's biggest buyer of vegetable oils, buys
mainly palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia and a small quantity
of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
