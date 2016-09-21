PANAJI, India, Sept 21 India's palm oil imports
in 2016/17 are likely to rise 9 percent to 9.24 million tonnes
from a year earlier, as a growing population and higher income
levels drive up edible oil consumption, a leading industry
analyst said on Wednesday.
Higher purchases by India, the world's biggest importer of
cooking oils, could further push up benchmark palm oil prices
, which are already trading near a five-month high.
"Per capita consumption (of edible oils) has been rising due
to the growth in population and rising income levels," trade
expert and managing director of trading firm G.G. Patel & Nikhil
Research Company, Govindbhai Patel, told an industry conference
in the tourist state of Goa.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon)