BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Aug 22 India's vegetable oils industry has called on the government to press China to lift a ban on imports of Indian rapeseed meal, the chief of a leading industry body said on Wednesday, ahead of the arrival by end-August of a delegation from Beijing.
China, which used to fill half its rapeseed meal import needs from India, said last year that it had found traces of malachite green, a hazardous chemical, in shipments from the south Asian nation and from Malaysia.
The Indian government should also lift a freeze on the base import price, or tariff value, on all refined palm oils, Sushil Goenka, president of the Solvent Extractors' Association, said in a statement.
India, the world's top vegetable oil buyer, has already lfited the freeze on the base import price -- used to calculate import taxes -- on RBD palmolein, making imports of the refined palm oil costlier as it seeks to protect domestic refiners from cheap Indonesian imports. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions,