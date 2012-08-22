NEW DELHI Aug 22 India's vegetable oils industry has called on the government to press China to lift a ban on imports of Indian rapeseed meal, the chief of a leading industry body said on Wednesday, ahead of the arrival by end-August of a delegation from Beijing.

China, which used to fill half its rapeseed meal import needs from India, said last year that it had found traces of malachite green, a hazardous chemical, in shipments from the south Asian nation and from Malaysia.

The Indian government should also lift a freeze on the base import price, or tariff value, on all refined palm oils, Sushil Goenka, president of the Solvent Extractors' Association, said in a statement.

India, the world's top vegetable oil buyer, has already lfited the freeze on the base import price -- used to calculate import taxes -- on RBD palmolein, making imports of the refined palm oil costlier as it seeks to protect domestic refiners from cheap Indonesian imports. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)