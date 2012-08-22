* Chinese trade minister to visit next week
* Vegoil industry wants to avoid ban on oilmeal exports
* Industry calls for hike in import cost for refined palm
oil
By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Aug 22 India's vegetable oils
industry has urged the government to press China to lift a ban
on imports of Indian rapeseed meal, the chief of an industry
body said on Wednesday, ahead of a visit next week by the
Chinese trade minister.
Until March last year, India used to supply half of China's
rapeseed meal import needs and Beijing took about 11 percent of
the total oilmeal exports of Asia's largest supplier.
But China imposed a ban on rapeseed imports from the start
of this year after having said last year that it had found
traces of malachite green, a hazardous chemical, in shipments
from India and Malaysia.
"The Association has requested the Ministry of Commerce to
raise the matter regarding lifting of the ban imposed by China
on India's rapeseed meal during bilateral talks," Sushil Goenka,
president of the Solvent Extractors' Association, said in a
statement.
China imports about 1.2 million to 1.4 million tonnes of
rapeseed meal each year, from suppliers including the United
States and Pakistan.
LIFT REFINED PALM OIL FREEZE
The Indian government should also lift a freeze on the base
import price, or tariff value, of all refined palm oils, Goenka
added, to help the domestic refining industry.
India, the world's top vegetable oil buyer, has already
lifted the freeze on the base import price -- used to calculate
import taxes -- on RBD palmolein, making imports of the refined
palm oil costlier as it seeks to protect domestic refiners from
cheap Indonesian imports.
"Aligning the base import price to the market price will
make imports of refined palm oil more costly, but crude edible
oil varieties will be unaffected as they are allowed at zero
duty," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare
Commodities.
The trade body, based in the financial capital, Mumbai, also
warned against any move to impose a ban on overseas sales of
oilmeal, which the animal feed industry has sought.
"A situation like this would lead to larger import of edible
oil and higher prices of oilmeal in the domestic market," Goenka
said, by discouraging farmers from growing oilseeds.
India last month removed its duty on imports of oilcake to
ensure supplies of cheap foreign meal to the feed industry amid
growing fears that a drought threatened domestic supply.
India imports around 9 million tonnes of cooking oil each
year, about 75 percent of which is palm oil sourced from
Indonesia and Malaysia. The country also buys a small quantity
of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.
Expectations of an export ban gathered strength after India
this month banned exports of edible oil in branded consumer
packs popular with expatriates, in a largely symbolic move to
rein in cooking oil prices at home.
The industry wants the government to allow sales of up to
25,000 tonnes of edible oils in branded packs from Nov. 1. Prior
to the ban, India allowed exports of up to 10,000 tonnes of
edible oil in the branded packaging.
