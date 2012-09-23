Sept 23 Palm oil prices will fall further this year as slowing
economic growth reins in demand for biofuel production, leading to higher stocks
at top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, key industry officials concluded on
Sunday at the Globoil Conference in Mumbai.
Soyoil prices could start to wilt as soybean output in South America
rebounds after a severe drought last year and the crushing season gets underway
in the United States -- with China snapping up the output to make its own
soyoil, delegates added.
TOP STORIES
Palm oil faces bearish Q4 on high stocks, slow demand
Global economy, supply to weigh further on palm oil-Mistry
Palm oil discount to soyoil "unsustainable," to boost demand
Malaysia palm oil prices may fall at least 7 pct in Q4
India's soaring edible oil demand to push imports to record
India's 2012/13 soyoil imports to fall - Adani Wilmar
Brazil's 2012/13 soybean output to rise, China imports to dip
Pakistan's 2012 edible oil imports seen flat at 2 mln tonnes
India soymeal exports to Iran may jump 60 pct in '12/13
India's edible oil imports to rise despite good soybean crop
GRAPHICS
Palm oil share in India's edible oil imports:
link.reuters.com/dup72t
India's monthly edible oil imports
link.reuters.com/jut52t
FACTBOX
Factbox on India vegoil sector:
(Compiled by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai)