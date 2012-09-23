Sept 23 Palm oil prices will fall further this year as slowing economic growth reins in demand for biofuel production, leading to higher stocks at top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, key industry officials concluded on Sunday at the Globoil Conference in Mumbai. Soyoil prices could start to wilt as soybean output in South America rebounds after a severe drought last year and the crushing season gets underway in the United States -- with China snapping up the output to make its own soyoil, delegates added. TOP STORIES Palm oil faces bearish Q4 on high stocks, slow demand Global economy, supply to weigh further on palm oil-Mistry Palm oil discount to soyoil "unsustainable," to boost demand Malaysia palm oil prices may fall at least 7 pct in Q4 India's soaring edible oil demand to push imports to record India's 2012/13 soyoil imports to fall - Adani Wilmar Brazil's 2012/13 soybean output to rise, China imports to dip Pakistan's 2012 edible oil imports seen flat at 2 mln tonnes India soymeal exports to Iran may jump 60 pct in '12/13 India's edible oil imports to rise despite good soybean crop GRAPHICS Palm oil share in India's edible oil imports: link.reuters.com/dup72t India's monthly edible oil imports link.reuters.com/jut52t FACTBOX Factbox on India vegoil sector: (Compiled by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai)