MUMBAI, Sept 23 Palm oil prices are "sizeably
undervalued" in comparison with soyoil and the discount is
unlikely to be sustained as lower prices will prompt importers
to buy more palm oil, a top world oils analyst said on Sunday.
"Palm oil is offered at discounts of more than $250 (per
tonne) under soybean oil. I think this is not sustainable. We
are going to see world import demand to shift to the more
effectively priced palm oil," said Thomas Mielke, editor of
Hamburg-based newsletter Oil World.
The increased demand will help the world's top two palm oil
producers -- Indonesia and Malaysia -- raise exports and trim
inventory that has been depressing palm oil prices, Mielke said
in his video presentation to the Globoil India conference here.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)