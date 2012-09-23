MUMBAI, Sept 23 Palm oil prices are "sizeably undervalued" in comparison with soyoil and the discount is unlikely to be sustained as lower prices will prompt importers to buy more palm oil, a top world oils analyst said on Sunday.

"Palm oil is offered at discounts of more than $250 (per tonne) under soybean oil. I think this is not sustainable. We are going to see world import demand to shift to the more effectively priced palm oil," said Thomas Mielke, editor of Hamburg-based newsletter Oil World.

The increased demand will help the world's top two palm oil producers -- Indonesia and Malaysia -- raise exports and trim inventory that has been depressing palm oil prices, Mielke said in his video presentation to the Globoil India conference here. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)