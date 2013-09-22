* Rising bio fuel demand to be fed by increased production
* Contrarian view to leading analyst Fry who sees price
rises
* Indian refiners pushing for imports of alternatives
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Sept 22 Increasing demand from the bio
fuel industry is unlikely to take crude palm oil (CPO) prices
out of a 2,200-2,400 ringgit range in the next few weeks and
there are chances prices could hit a four-year low of 2,000
ringgit in January 2014 if Brent crude drops below $100 per
barrel, prominent industry analyst Dorab Mistry said on Sunday.
Crude palm oil is being used increasingly as an additive in
fossil fuels, as it can cut costs and reduce environmentally
damaging emissions. But production is also rising as farmers in
top producers Indonesia and Malaysia plant more of the crop.
Global palm oil production in the vegetable oil year
starting from Oct. 1, 2013, is set to rise by 3.5 million tonnes
over the current year, Mistry, who is head of vegetable oil
trading with Indian conglomerate Godrej Industries,
told the Globoil India conference.
Global demand for palm oil from the bio fuel industry is
likely to rise by 2 to 2.5 million tonnes, while demand from the
food industry could rise by 3 million tonnes, he said.
"Despite the expansion of demand due to bio fuels, I do not
expect a bull market," Mistry said in a speech at the Globoil
India conference.
Rising demand from the biofuel industry could keep crude
palm oil (CPO) prices <0#FCPO:> in a narrow range of 2,200 to
2,400 ringgit in the short term, Mistry said.
But by January 2014, they could fall 13 percent from current
levels to 2,000 ringgit, if Brent crude falls below $100 per
barrel and prospects of a bumper soy crop in South America
surface.
A contrarian view was put forward on Saturday by James Fry,
chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, who said
CPO prices may rise nearly 9 percent to 2,500 ringgit per tonne
by February 2014 from current levels as Indonesia's inventories
will fall now it has decided to promote biodiesel consumption.
On Friday, benchmark palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had lost 0.9 percent to close at 2,297
ringgit per tonne, bringing prices down 6 percent so far in
2013, after a plunge of 23 percent in 2012.
"The fundamentals of the oilseed and vegetable oils complex
are clearly bearish. They can turn bullish only with a major
weather problem," Mistry said, as the peak palm oil production
season comes in the next few months and bumper output of soybean
and sunflower is expected.
Oil palm trees in Indonesia and Malaysia - the world's top
producers that make up about 90 percent of global palm oil
supply - typically produce more fruit in the second half of the
year after resting in the first half.
Mistry lowered his figures for palm oil output in Malaysia
and Indonesia by about 2 percent and 3.3 percent respectively
for the calendar year 2013 as the start of the higher production
cycle was delayed.
But he expects a consistent rise in inventories in Malaysia
and Indonesia for the next several months from September.
India, the world's biggest importer of palm oil, could see
demand stagnating as local buyers turn to soy oil and sunflower
oil alternatives to supply domestic refiners who cannot compete
on refined palm oil with cheap exports from producing countries.
In the 2013/14 edible oil year starting from Nov. 1, 2013,
Mistry estimates India's imports of palm oil at 8.3 million
tonnes, compared with 8.35 million tonnes in 2012/13.
"Indian refiners are the gate-keepers to the Indian market.
They determine which oil is to be imported and processed. If
they face competition from processed and refined palm oil
imports, will they import more palm or will they import more
unrefined soft oils?"
India's vegetable oil production in 2013/14 is likely to
rise by at least 500,000 tonnes from this year, he said.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Robert Birsel)