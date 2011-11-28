NEW DELHI Nov 28 India's state-run MMTC has issued a tender to import 40,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein of Indonesian or Malaysian origin for delivery by Dec. 30, the trading company said in a statement posted on its website on Monday.

The last date for submission of bids is Dec. 2, the statement added. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)