NEW DELHI Nov 4 India's 2012/13 summer-sown oilseed output is expected to be 15.7 million tonnes, down from 17.2 million tonnes a year earlier due to poor monsoon rains, a leading industry body said on Sunday.

But output of soybean is likely to be higher at 11.3 million tonnes against 10.6 million tonnes, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade said in a statement.

Farmers in India, the world's biggest vegetable oil importer, plant summer-sown crops in the rainy months of June and July. Harvests start from October.

Soybean is the main oilseed planted during the monsoon months, while groundnut is the other main summer-planted oilseed. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Jason Neely)