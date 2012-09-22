MUMBAI, Sept 22 Pakistan's edible oil imports in 2012 are seen steady at last year's level of 2 million tonnes as the country is likely to import more oilseeds for crushing, a senior industry official told reporters on Saturday.

The country is expected to import 1.2 million tonnes of oilseeds, mostly canola, in 2012 against imports of 1 million tonnes a year ago, A Rasheed Janmohammad, vice chairman of the Pakistan Edible Oil Refiners' Association, told journalists on the sidelines of the Globoil Conference. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)