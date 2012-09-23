By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Sept 23 India's 2012/13 edible oil
imports could rise 4.2 percent to a record high, with palm oil
cornering the bulk of that, a Reuters poll showed, as the
world's second most populous country fails to raise output
quickly enough to meet demand from a growing middle class.
The world's biggest importer of edible oils could buy 10
million tonnes in the year to Oct. 31, 2013, against an
estimated 9.6 million tonnes in the current year, the poll of 10
industry experts attending the Globoil India Conference showed.
Higher Indian imports could provide crucial support to palm
oil prices, which are flagging compared with rivals like soyoil,
weighed down by a build-up in inventory in the top two producing
countries -- Indonesia and Malaysia.
"Population and prosperity are the two main drivers of
(Indian) demand," said Govindbhai G. Patel, managing partner of
GG Patel & Nikhil Research Co.
Indians use vegetable oils to cook most of their famous
curries from pav-bhaji to samosa but recycling is common,
keeping per capita consumption below global averages.
Increased wealth from an economy targeted to grow at 6.5
percent this year should prompt more purchases of fresh oil
while prosperity also boosts consumption of biscuits and sweets
made with edible oils.
India's 1.2 billion population is expanding at around 1.6
percent per year - or more than the population of the
Netherlands.
The scale of demand is forcing India to fulfil more than
half of its requirements through imports.
Despite higher prices, local demand is expected to rise by
3.1 percent in 2012/13 to 17.1 million tonnes. Domestic supplies
are likely to increase by 2.5 percent, Patel said.
A sharp drop in the value of the rupee in the past six
months has made imports of edible oils expensive and that could
prompt price-sensitive India to buy a greater amount of palm
oil, which is cheaper by nearly a quarter than soyoil.
"The entire incremental growth in imports will be fulfilled
by palm oil," said Dinesh Shahra, managing director of Ruchi
Soya, the country's top soybean processor.
India could therefore buy 7.8 million tonnes of palm oil in
2012/13, up 12.2 percent from the year earlier, the poll showed.
PALM OIL EATING SOYOIL'S SHARE
Soyoil imports into India, which traditionally buys more
than 1 million tonnes a year from the world market, are likely
to fall in 2012/13 as it is asking a hefty premium of nearly
$300 per tonne over palm oil.
"Prices are not in favour of soyoil imports. It is costly,"
said Atul Chaturvedi, chief executive of Adani Wilmar, a leading
India-based edible oil importer.
Local supplies of soyoil are also set to rise next year due
to higher production, industry officials said.
Soyoil, along with sunflower and groundnut oil, are
long-standing traditional local products preferred by the middle
class, while palm oil is a cheaper option which the government
subsidises for poorer Indians. Industrial buyers like biscuit
and sweet makers also use palm oil.
India is likely to produce a bumper crop of rapeseed, which
contains higher oil than soybean, due to ample rainfall in the
top producing north-western Rajasthan state in August and
September, said Davish Jain, chief of the Indore-based Prestige
Group, a soybean processor.
India's imports of sunflower oil are expected to jump nearly
50 percent in 2011/12 to 1.2 million tonnes and are likely to
remain steady next year, Shahra said.
"Sunflower and soyoil prices are trading at almost the same
level. When you offer Indian housewives soyoil and sunflower
oil, they will choose sunflower oil," he said.
India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia
and soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
Details of the poll are below
----------------------------------------------
For total imports
Mean: 10 million tonnes
Lowest: 9 million tonnes
Highest: 11 million tonnes
For palm oil imports
Mean: 7.8 million tonnes
Lowest: 6.8 million tonnes
Highest: 9.2 million tonnes
Participants total imports palm oil
Ruchi Soya 10.3 7.9
SUNVIN 10.3 8.2
SEA* 10.0 7.5
GGN** 10.3 8.1
Sri Murugarajendra Oil 10.0 8.5
Unattributable 1 11.0 9.2
Unattributable 2 9.5 7.2
Unattributable 3 9.0 7.0
Unattributable 4 10.0 7.5
Unattributable 5 9.7 6.8
* Solvent Extractors Association of India
** GG Patel & Nikhil Research Co.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and David Cowell)