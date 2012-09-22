NEW DELHI, Sept 22 India's soymeal exports to Iran could jump 60 percent to 800,000 tonnes in 2012/13 from 2011/12, as the sanctions-hit country's demand remains robust and payment through a mechanism using the rupee is working well, the country's top soymeal exporter said.

Ruchi Soya Managing Director Dinesh Shahra also said that India's total soymeal exports are likely to rise more than 11 percent to 5 million tonnes in the marketing year starting from Oct. 1, 2012.

"Iran will be a big buyer of Indian soymeal even next year. There is good demand," Shahra said on the sidelines of the Globoil Conference.

India is trying to pay for part of its oil imports from Iran, one of its biggest suppliers, in the rupee, which is not freely traded on international markets, as western sanctions aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear programme hit payments.

