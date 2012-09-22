MUMBAI, Sept 22 India's imports of soyoil are likely to come down in the marketing year starting Nov. 1, 2012, as the oil has become more expensive in relation to palm oil, a leading India-based edible oil importer told Reuters on Saturday.

In the year ending Oct. 31, 2012, the world's biggest edible oil importer is likely to buy about 1 million tonnes of soyoil from overseas, Atur Chaturvedi, chief executive of Adani Wilmar, said on the sidelines of the Globoil Conference.

Currently, soyoil is asking about $300 per tonne premium over palm oil -- from around $146 per tonne in May -- deterring buyers from putting in new orders for the contract year starting Nov. 1, 2012.

Crude palm oil imports to India in August averaged $980 per tonne on a delivered basis, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. Soyoil imports averaged $1,276 per tonne.

India imports mostly palm oil, sourced from Indonesia and Malaysia, and small quantities of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.

