MUMBAI Dec 16 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Friday morning tracking overseas market while thin soybean arrivals in spot and lower rapeseed stocks are seen supporting, analyst said.

* At 8:57 a.m, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.11 percent at 3,004 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.47 percent up at $11.17 per bushel.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.64 percent to end at 672.1 rupees per 10 kg on Thursday.

* The most-active January soybean contract dropped 0.88 percent to 2,367 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract rose 0.38 percent to 3,424 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)