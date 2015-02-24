* Canadian, Australian oilseed producers could gain
* Cut in tax aimed at raising local refining
* India's annual budget is on Feb. 28
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Feb 24 India's farm ministry has
proposed that the government cut the 30 percent import duty on
oilseeds in the budget to be unveiled on Saturday to help local
refiners make use of unutilised capacity, a senior ministry
official said.
The world's leading cooking oil importer buys nearly 60
percent of its annual demand of 18-19 million tonnes from
countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia, but refiners are
operating at only 40-45 percent of their capacity of 20 million
tonnes.
This has prompted the Solvent Extractors' Association of
India (SEAI), a grouping of refiners, to lobby the government to
make cheaper oilseeds available in the country by cutting the
duty to 10 percent.
A poor monsoon last year is expected to cut India's rapeseed
and sunflower output in the current crop year to June, squeezing
supplies for the $25 billion cooking oil industry.
"We have sent a proposal to cut the import tax on oilseeds
to the finance ministry for its call in the budget," the farm
ministry official told Reuters. A cut would also help bring down
inflation, the official added, declining to be named.
Spokesmen for the farm and finance ministries declined to
comment.
India's annual oilseeds output has stagnated at 29-33
million tonnes in the last five years despite the government's
attempts to raise cooking oil supplies beyond 7-8 million
tonnes.
A cut in the duty could open up new markets for rapeseed
suppliers in the European Union, Canada and Australia. Sunflower
seed suppliers in Ukraine and Russia would also benefit.
However, a Melbourne-based trader said Australian supplies
may not flow in instantly. "We are comfortably selling our
supplies to China and Europe," the trader said.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI and Colin
Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by Alan Raybould)