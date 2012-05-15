MUMBAI May 15 India's soybean acreage is seen
rising 7 percent, while that of groundnut, another key
summer-sown oilseed, is expected to rise 10 percent in 2012/13
driven by record high prices and as lower returns from cotton
and castor encourage a shift in planting.
The rise will help the world's top importer of edible oils
to cap rising overseas buys and to raise oilmeal exports to
Asian countries at a time soymeal supplies from South America
are falling, industry officials told Reuters.
Cotton prices in the spot markets have halved since hitting
a record high in 2011, while castor prices dropped 35 percent
during the same period.
"Definitely we will see a shift towards oilseeds from other
crops as prices are very attractive," said B.V. Mehta, executive
director of Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), a
M umbai-based trade body.
Earlier this month, soybean futures on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange hit a record high of
3,785 rupees per 100 kg, while spot groundnut price touched a
record high of 6,500 rupees.
"We can see higher acreage in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh,
Karnataka and Rajasthan....price fall in cotton is likely to
encourage farmers to go for soybean," said Rajesh Agrawal, chief
co-ordinator at the Soybean Processors Association of India.
The four states and the central Indian state of Madhya
Pradesh are the country's major producers of soybean and
groundnut.
"Conservatively, we are estimating a rise of around 7
percent (for soybean)," Agrawal said.
In 2011/12, soybean acreage was 10.3 million hectares and
groundnut plantation was 4.3 million hectares during the summer
season.
"Higher cotton and castor prices lead to lower groundnut
sowing in 2011/12. But cotton prices fell sharply. So again, we
can see farmers tilting towards groundnut," SEA's Mehta said.
The groundnut acreage in the country is likely to rise by
more than 10 percent in 2012/13, said a leading edible oil
trader from Rajkot, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, who
declined to be named.
Most Indian farmers begin cultivating soybean and groundnut
in June after the arrival of the monsoon rains.
India's weather office has forecast a normal monsoon this
year, but traders are concerned about the emergence of El Nino
weather pattern during the season, which could trim rainfall and
subsequently, yields.
Soybean crop is planted once a year, while groundnut is
cultivated twice. The country's edible oil imports in the year
ending October 2012 are likely to rise 6.3 percent from a year
earlier to 8.9 million tonnes.
India buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a
small quantity of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.
