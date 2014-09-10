BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India has no immediate plans to raise the import duty on edible oils, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters on Wednesday, as prices of oilseeds in local market fell tracking edible oil prices overseas.
India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports. Industry associations have been demanding a rise in the import duty following a sharp drop in local soybean and groundnut prices. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M