NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India has no immediate plans to raise the import duty on edible oils, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters on Wednesday, as prices of oilseeds in local market fell tracking edible oil prices overseas.

India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports. Industry associations have been demanding a rise in the import duty following a sharp drop in local soybean and groundnut prices. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)