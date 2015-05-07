BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
NEW DELHI May 7 India's oilmeal exports in April fell 35 percent from a year ago to 162,306 tonnes, dragged down by lower overseas sales of soymeal, a trade body said on Thursday.
Exports of soymeal, the main constituent in the export basket for animal feeds, dropped to 18,017 tonnes last month compared with 89,883 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India, a leading Mumbai-based trade body, said in a statement.
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago