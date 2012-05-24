US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat after Comey testimony; Nasdaq at record high
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
NEW DELHI May 24 Indian soyoil futures rose on Thursday as a 7.7 percent fall in prices since the beginning of the month triggered some short covering, with gains in the global market also supporting sentiment.
* "The market has improved due to short covering as prices fell sharply during last two weeks," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.2 percent at 3,057 ringgits ($970) per tonne at 0932 GMT. On Wednesday, palm oil futures slipped to their lowest in more than five months, tracking a downward trend in broader commodities markets.
* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.4 percent to 723 rupees per 10 kg.
* Oilseeds complex reflected the sentiment of the vegetable oil markets and attracted some buying support.
* June soybean rose 0.5 percent to 3,285 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while rapeseed for June delivery was 0.6 percent higher at 3,679 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil up by 0.8 rupees to 714 rupees, while soybean rose by 7 rupees at 3,369 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed remained unchanged at 3,650 per 100 kg. [$1 = 3.145 ringgits] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
