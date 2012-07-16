MUMBAI, July 16 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange increased special margins on long positions of soybean and rapeseed futures effective Wednesday, it said in a statement, after oilseeds futures struck record highs on Monday's trade.

The exchange will levy special margins of 20 percent in all long positions of soybean, up from the earlier 5 percent. The special margin for rapeseed futures was increased to 15 percent from the earlier 5 percent.

Oilseeds futures rose 3 percent on Monday to hit their contract high powered by strong overseas markets and as poor rainfall raised concerns over oilseed output. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)