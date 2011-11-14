MUMBAI Nov 14 India oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday afternoon following strong overseas leads and local demand, although rising arrivals in physical markets kept the upside limited, analysts said.

* "Global markets are up, and domestic demand from mills is good," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* At 3:13 p.m., the most-active soybean for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading 0.63 percent higher at 2,237 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for December was 0.70 percent higher at 627.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* Buy December soybean at 2,230 rupees, for a target of 2,255 rupees, said Reddy.

* Rapeseed for December delivery was 0.67 percent higher at 3,148 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,161 rupees earlier.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as farmers have accelerated harvesting after a key festival, dealers said.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved in yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) estimated.

* In the Indore spot market soyoil rose 2.10 rupees to 626.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 11 rupees to 2,194 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was up 35 rupees at 3,005 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)