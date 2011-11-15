MUMBAI Nov 15 India soybean and soyoil futures edged higher on Tuesday afternoon as the lead of higher international prices and local demand from millers slightly outweighed the downward pressure of rising arrivals of crop at wholesale markets, analysts said.

* Rape mustard seed futures for December hit a contract high but later eased back.

* Official data expected later on Tuesday is likely to show India's vegetable oil imports fell 2.9 percent in October from September and down 5.4 percent from a year ago on higher local production.

* The most-active soybean December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.42 percent higher at 2,253.50 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for December delivery was 0.52 percent higher at 632.80 rupees per 10 kg.

* "We are having a positive outlook particularly as crushers (millers) buying is seen," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst, agri commodities, Religare Commodities.

* Soybean may trade in the range of 2,200-2,300 rupees, said Mathur.

* The rape mustard seed contract for December delivery was 0.10 percent lower at 3,152 rupees per 100 kg, slipping from a contract high hit earlier of 3,169 rupees.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as farmers have accelerated harvesting after a key Diwali festival , traders said.

* In the Indore spot market soyoil was steady at 627.40 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was flat at 2,194 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was flat at 2,997.50 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)