MUMBAI Nov 16 India's soyoil futures climbed on Wednesday afternoon on a weak rupee and good demand in the physical market due to the ongoing wedding season, while soybean was steady as higher supplies arriving in the spot market weighed, analysts said.
* In the Indore spot market soyoil rose 2.15 rupees to 635.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell by 6 rupees to 2,197 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 13 rupees to 3,008 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand for soyoil is very good due to wedding and winter season. The December contract can rise to 656 rupees," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research, Angel Commodities Broking.
* The December soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.92 percent higher at 639.1 rupees per 10 kg by 1:14 p.m.
* The most-active December soybean contract edged up 0.25 percent to 2,236.5 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed eased 0.06 percent to 3,153 rupees per 100 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.31 percent at 3,188 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean fell 0.87 percent at $11.89-3/4 per bushel.
* The Indian rupee fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday and hit a new, near 32-month low. A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* India's vegetable oil imports in the year to October were 8.7 million tonnes, down 5.4 percent over the previous year.
* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved in yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) estimated earlier this month.
* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
