MUMBAI Nov 17 India's soyoil futures were treading water on Thursday afternoon in line with Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed futures fell on an expected rise in the acreage under the oilseed, analysts said.

* Soybean futures were steady as higher soybean arrivals outweighed a drop in Indian rupee, they said.

* At 2:15 p.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.09 percent at 3,244 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean fell 0.08 percent to $11.86-3/4 per bushel.

* The December soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.16 percent higher at 641.2 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged down 0.25 percent to 2,236.5 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed fell 0.54 percent to 3,136 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soyoil supplies in the local market are rising due to a pickup in soybean crushing, but overseas markets are giving good support to domestic prices. December contract may rise to 651 rupees," said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* In the Indore spot market soyoil rose 1.6 rupees to 638.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 3 rupees to 2,203 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged lower by a rupee to 3,004 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* India's vegetable oil imports in the year to October were 8.7 million tonnes, down 5.4 percent over the previous year.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved in yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) estimated earlier this month.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)