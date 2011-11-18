MUMBAI Nov 18 India's soyoil futures
edged higher on Friday afternoon on demand in the local market,
strength in Malaysia palm oil and as a drop in the Indian rupee
against the dollar made edible oils imports more expensive,
analysts said.
* Soybean futures nudged higher on good demand from oil
millers, while rapeseed took support from firmness in edible
oils, they said.
* At 1:08 p.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up
0.72 percent at 3,235 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean
rose 0.49 percent to $11.74 per bushel.
* The December soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.52 percent higher at
643.65 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active December soybean contract edged
0.2 percent higher to 2,238 rupees per 100 kg, while December
rapeseed rose 0.41 percent to 3,153 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Soyoil is getting support from local and international
fundamentals. In the local market demand is good, while overseas
La Nina is likely to cut palm oil production," said Prasoon
Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.
* Lower palm oil output is expected as top producers
Indonesia and Malaysia enter their rainy season and the La Nina
weather pattern returns.
* In the Indore spot market soyoil eased 0.95 rupee to
636.85 rupees per 10 kg as supplies rose due to crushing of new
soybean crop, while soybean eased 10 rupees to 2,193 rupees per
100 kg due to higher arrivals. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell by 13 rupees to 2,994 rupees per 100 kg.
Traders said the spot market likely to recover before
closing tracking firmness in the futures.
* The Indian rupee skidded beyond 51 against the dollar to
its lowest in 32 months on Friday. A weak rupee
makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time
raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* India's vegetable oil imports in the year to October were
8.7 million tonnes, down 5.4 percent over the previous year.
* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise
to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on
improved in yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry &
Trade (COOIT) estimated earlier this month.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)