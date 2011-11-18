MUMBAI Nov 18 India's soyoil futures edged higher on Friday afternoon on demand in the local market, strength in Malaysia palm oil and as a drop in the Indian rupee against the dollar made edible oils imports more expensive, analysts said.

* Soybean futures nudged higher on good demand from oil millers, while rapeseed took support from firmness in edible oils, they said.

* At 1:08 p.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.72 percent at 3,235 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean rose 0.49 percent to $11.74 per bushel.

* The December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.52 percent higher at 643.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged 0.2 percent higher to 2,238 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed rose 0.41 percent to 3,153 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soyoil is getting support from local and international fundamentals. In the local market demand is good, while overseas La Nina is likely to cut palm oil production," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Lower palm oil output is expected as top producers Indonesia and Malaysia enter their rainy season and the La Nina weather pattern returns.

* In the Indore spot market soyoil eased 0.95 rupee to 636.85 rupees per 10 kg as supplies rose due to crushing of new soybean crop, while soybean eased 10 rupees to 2,193 rupees per 100 kg due to higher arrivals. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 13 rupees to 2,994 rupees per 100 kg.

Traders said the spot market likely to recover before closing tracking firmness in the futures.

* The Indian rupee skidded beyond 51 against the dollar to its lowest in 32 months on Friday. A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* India's vegetable oil imports in the year to October were 8.7 million tonnes, down 5.4 percent over the previous year.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved in yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) estimated earlier this month. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)