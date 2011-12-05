MUMBAI Dec 5 India oilseeds and soyoil extended gains on Monday to its highest level in more than a week helped by a fall in supplies in the physical market amid firm demand from millers, analysts said.

* The most-active December soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.67 percent higher at 2,261 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 2,266 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 25.

* "Arrivals are down 50 percent from last year as farmers are holding back stock as they are expecting good prices in future," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Firm overseas market also supported, said Reddy.

* The December soyoil on the NCDEX was 0.88 percent higher at 641.60 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a high of 640.90 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 29.

* Rapeseed for December was 1.44 percent higher at 640.55 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was 5.85 rupees higher at 635.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 17 rupees to 2,231 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 66.25 rupees to 3,137.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66 million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million hectares a year ago, the farm ministry data showed last week, on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)