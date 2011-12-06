MUMBAI Dec 6 India rapeseed futures
extended gains for a fourth session to hit a contract high on
Tuesday afternoon following a drop in area under production,
analysts said.
* The most-traded rape or mustard seed on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.94
percent higher at 3,220 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract high of 3,230 rupees earlier.
* Soybean and soyoil futures edged lower following overnight
global leads.
* The most-active December soybean on the NCDEX was
0.24 percent higher at 2,253 rupees per 100 kg, while December
soyoil on the NCDEX was 0.05 percent lower at 643.40
rupees per 10 kg.
* Buy soyoil at 640-641 rupees, for a stop loss of 638
rupees, targeting 647/649 rupees, said Angel Commodities in a
report.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was 2.80 rupees higher
at 640.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was flat at 2,239
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose
16.25 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66
million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million
hectares a year ago, the farm ministry data showed last week, on
higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and
Chhattisgarh states.
* Soybean production is forecast to reach a record 11
million tonnes in marketing year 2011/12. While increased
availability of oilseeds should push oil meal exports to 5.7
million tonnes, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture
attache.
