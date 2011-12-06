MUMBAI Dec 6 India rapeseed futures extended gains for a fourth session to hit a contract high on Tuesday afternoon following a drop in area under production, analysts said.

* The most-traded rape or mustard seed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.94 percent higher at 3,220 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,230 rupees earlier.

* Soybean and soyoil futures edged lower following overnight global leads.

* The most-active December soybean on the NCDEX was 0.24 percent higher at 2,253 rupees per 100 kg, while December soyoil on the NCDEX was 0.05 percent lower at 643.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* Buy soyoil at 640-641 rupees, for a stop loss of 638 rupees, targeting 647/649 rupees, said Angel Commodities in a report.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was 2.80 rupees higher at 640.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was flat at 2,239 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 16.25 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66 million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million hectares a year ago, the farm ministry data showed last week, on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states.

* Soybean production is forecast to reach a record 11 million tonnes in marketing year 2011/12. While increased availability of oilseeds should push oil meal exports to 5.7 million tonnes, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture attache. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)