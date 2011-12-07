MUMBAI Dec 7 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures climbed on Wednesday afternoon on concerns over rapeseed
output from the current season's crop, good demand for edible
oils and as firmer international markets buoyed sentiments
further, analysts said.
* "The market is worried about rapeseed production. In
Rajasthan, the temperature is relatively higher than usual. It
is slowing the pace of sowing," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst
with Religare Commodities.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66
million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.
* North-western Rajasthan state is the top producer of
rapeseed in the country.
* At 1:50 p.m., the January soyoil contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.94
percent higher at 658.55 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a
contract high of 660.5 rupees earlier in the day.
* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.37
percent to 2,298 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
gained 0.46 percent to 3,267 rupees per 100 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1 percent to
3,116 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.44 percent
higher at $11.34-1/2 per bushel.
* "Demand for edible oils is good. Stockists are quoting
higher prices and slowly releasing stocks from inventory,"
Mathur said.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil climbed 3.5 rupees to
642.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 14 rupees to 2,249
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed
eased 5 rupees to 3,134 rupees per 100 kg as product arrivals
from last season's crop were ample.
* The gains in soybean were capped by expectations of a
possible bumper crop, analysts said. The country's soybean
output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from
9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading
trade body estimated last month.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)