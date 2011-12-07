MUMBAI Dec 7 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures climbed on Wednesday afternoon on concerns over rapeseed output from the current season's crop, good demand for edible oils and as firmer international markets buoyed sentiments further, analysts said.

* "The market is worried about rapeseed production. In Rajasthan, the temperature is relatively higher than usual. It is slowing the pace of sowing," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66 million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.

* North-western Rajasthan state is the top producer of rapeseed in the country.

* At 1:50 p.m., the January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.94 percent higher at 658.55 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 660.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.37 percent to 2,298 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed gained 0.46 percent to 3,267 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1 percent to 3,116 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.44 percent higher at $11.34-1/2 per bushel.

* "Demand for edible oils is good. Stockists are quoting higher prices and slowly releasing stocks from inventory," Mathur said.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil climbed 3.5 rupees to 642.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 14 rupees to 2,249 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 5 rupees to 3,134 rupees per 100 kg as product arrivals from last season's crop were ample.

* The gains in soybean were capped by expectations of a possible bumper crop, analysts said. The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated last month. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)