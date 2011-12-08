MUMBAI Dec 8 India's soyoil futures rose to their highest level in more than four months on Thursday afternoon on good demand for edible oil, but a weaker rupee outweighed gains from a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices, analysts said.

Soybean futures were treading water as data released by an industry body showed a drop in soymeal exports in November.

* At 1:25 p.m., the January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.16 percent higher at 661.4 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 663.8 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level for the second month contract since August 3.

* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.26 percent to 2,311 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed eased 0.12 percent to 3,263 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.45 percent at 3,105 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 0.29 percent at $11.27-3/4 per bushel.

* "In spot market there is good demand for edible oils. Traders are buying soybean to extract oil, though exports demand for soymeal is slightly lower than last year," said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* India's Soymeal exports, which account for a bulk of India's oilmeal sales, were at 397,659 tonne in November, down 10.33 percent from a year ago.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66 million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.

* The U.S. Agriculture Department is due to release a closely watched monthly crop production and supply report on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect official estimates of U.S. soy supply to rise by nearly 10 percent.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil climbed 1.65 rupees to 645.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 18 rupees to 2,264 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 24 rupees to 3,144 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee extended its drop to a third session on Thursday, dragged by weak domestic equities amid investor concern over slowing growth and lacklustre policymaking. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)