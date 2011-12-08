MUMBAI Dec 8 India's soyoil futures rose
to their highest level in more than four months on Thursday
afternoon on good demand for edible oil, but a weaker rupee
outweighed gains from a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices,
analysts said.
Soybean futures were treading water as data released by an
industry body showed a drop in soymeal exports in November.
* At 1:25 p.m., the January soyoil contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.16
percent higher at 661.4 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a
contract high of 663.8 rupees earlier in the day, the highest
level for the second month contract since August 3.
* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.26
percent to 2,311 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
eased 0.12 percent to 3,263 rupees per 100 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.45 percent
at 3,105 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 0.29
percent at $11.27-3/4 per bushel.
* "In spot market there is good demand for edible oils.
Traders are buying soybean to extract oil, though exports demand
for soymeal is slightly lower than last year," said Vimla Reddy,
an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* India's Soymeal exports, which account for a bulk of
India's oilmeal sales, were at 397,659 tonne in November, down
10.33 percent from a year ago.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66
million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department is due to release a
closely watched monthly crop production and supply report on
Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect official estimates
of U.S. soy supply to rise by nearly 10 percent.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil climbed 1.65 rupees to
645.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 18 rupees to 2,264
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose
24 rupees to 3,144 rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee
extended its drop to a third session on Thursday, dragged by
weak domestic equities amid investor concern over slowing growth
and lacklustre policymaking.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)