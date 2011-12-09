MUMBAI Dec 9 India's soyoil futures rose
to their highest level in more than four months on Friday
afternoon on healthy edible oil demand from stockists and as a
weaker rupee made imports expensive, analysts said.
* Soybean futures were steady as a drop in soymeal exports
in November weighed, they said.
* At 1:49 p.m., the January soyoil contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.53
percent higher at 662.50 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a
contract high of 664.1 rupees earlier in the day, the highest
for the second month contract since August 3.
* The most-active January soybean rose 0.26 percent
to 2,316.50 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
nudged 0.09 percent lower to 3,253 rupees per 100 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.36 percent
at 3,078 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 0.29
percent at $11.29-1/4 per bushel.
* "Soyoil is benefiting from costlier imports. With the
weakening rupee edible oil imports are becoming expensive," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research, Angel
Commodities Broking.
"The January contract can rise to 670 rupees in next ten
days."
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* India's Soymeal exports, which account for a bulk of
India's oilmeal sales, were at 397,659 tonne in November, down
10.33 percent from a year ago.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66
million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil climbed 1.65 rupees to
646.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 14 rupees to 2,276
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose
8 rupees to 3,140 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)