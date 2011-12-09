MUMBAI Dec 9 India's soyoil futures rose to their highest level in more than four months on Friday afternoon on healthy edible oil demand from stockists and as a weaker rupee made imports expensive, analysts said.

* Soybean futures were steady as a drop in soymeal exports in November weighed, they said.

* At 1:49 p.m., the January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.53 percent higher at 662.50 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 664.1 rupees earlier in the day, the highest for the second month contract since August 3.

* The most-active January soybean rose 0.26 percent to 2,316.50 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed nudged 0.09 percent lower to 3,253 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.36 percent at 3,078 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 0.29 percent at $11.29-1/4 per bushel.

* "Soyoil is benefiting from costlier imports. With the weakening rupee edible oil imports are becoming expensive," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research, Angel Commodities Broking.

"The January contract can rise to 670 rupees in next ten days."

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* India's Soymeal exports, which account for a bulk of India's oilmeal sales, were at 397,659 tonne in November, down 10.33 percent from a year ago.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66 million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil climbed 1.65 rupees to 646.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 14 rupees to 2,276 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 8 rupees to 3,140 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)