MUMBAI Dec 12 India's soyoil futures fell on Monday afternoon from their highest level in more than four months on profit-taking, driven by a sharp drop in Malaysian palm oil, and rising supplies from soybean crushing in the local market, analysts said.

Rapeseed futures fell due to a rise in acreage, while soybean steadied due to a sharp drop in the rupee, they said.

* At 1:04 p.m., the January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.41 percent lower at 653.2 rupees per 10 kg.

The contract hit a high of 664.1 rupees last week -- the highest for the second month contract since Aug. 3.

* The most-active January soybean was down 0.02 percent to 2,302.50 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed edged 0.65 percent lower to 3,218 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.72 percent at 3,031 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was up 0.14 percent at $11.08-1/2 per bushel.

* "Profit-booking pulled down soyoil. January contract is facing strong resistance at 665 rupees level," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

"Rapeseed sowing is gaining momentum. Weather is becoming favorable for the crop," Dey added.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.16 million hectares as on Dec. 9, compared with 6.079 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 2.2 rupees to 643.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 8 rupees to 2,276 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 11 rupees to 3,120 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)