MUMBAI Dec 12 India's soyoil futures fell
on Monday afternoon from their highest level in more than four
months on profit-taking, driven by a sharp drop in Malaysian
palm oil, and rising supplies from soybean crushing in the local
market, analysts said.
Rapeseed futures fell due to a rise in acreage, while
soybean steadied due to a sharp drop in the rupee, they said.
* At 1:04 p.m., the January soyoil contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.41
percent lower at 653.2 rupees per 10 kg.
The contract hit a high of 664.1 rupees last week -- the
highest for the second month contract since Aug. 3.
* The most-active January soybean was down 0.02
percent to 2,302.50 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
edged 0.65 percent lower to 3,218 rupees per 100 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.72 percent
at 3,031 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was up 0.14
percent at $11.08-1/2 per bushel.
* "Profit-booking pulled down soyoil. January contract is
facing strong resistance at 665 rupees level," said Subhranil
Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.
"Rapeseed sowing is gaining momentum. Weather is becoming
favorable for the crop," Dey added.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.16
million hectares as on Dec. 9, compared with 6.079 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 2.2 rupees to
643.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 8 rupees to 2,276
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose
11 rupees to 3,120 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)