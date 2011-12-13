MUMBAI Dec 13 India's oilseeds and soyoil recouped the previous session's losses on Tuesday afternoon on a drop in palm stocks in Malaysia and depreciating rupee that made imports of edible oil costlier, analysts said.

* India fulfills most of its edible oil imports requirement in the form of palm oil and imports it from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* Malaysia's November palm oil stocks fell 1.5 percent to 2,068,754 tonnes from a revised 2,100,578 tonnes in October, industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Tuesday.

* "Indian traders are importing most crude palm oil from Malaysia due to higher exports duty in Indonesia. Lower stocks in Malaysia will support palm oil prices and eventually entire edible oil basket," said said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* At 1:00 p.m., the January soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.36 percent higher at 659.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active January soybean was up 1.09 percent to 2,313 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed edged 0.97 percent higher to 3,232 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.07 percent at 3,000 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 0.22 percent at $11.09-1/2 per bushel.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.16 million hectares as on Dec. 9, compared with 6.079 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee slumped to an all-time low of 53.5 to the dollar on Tuesday.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 5.25 rupees to 646.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 18 rupees to 2,292 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 6 rupees to 3,118 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)