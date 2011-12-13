MUMBAI Dec 13 India's oilseeds and soyoil
recouped the previous session's losses on Tuesday afternoon on a
drop in palm stocks in Malaysia and depreciating rupee that made
imports of edible oil costlier, analysts said.
* India fulfills most of its edible oil imports requirement
in the form of palm oil and imports it from Malaysia and
Indonesia.
* Malaysia's November palm oil stocks fell 1.5 percent to
2,068,754 tonnes from a revised 2,100,578 tonnes in October,
industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Tuesday.
* "Indian traders are importing most crude palm oil from
Malaysia due to higher exports duty in Indonesia. Lower stocks
in Malaysia will support palm oil prices and eventually entire
edible oil basket," said said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy
Comtrade.
* At 1:00 p.m., the January soyoil on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.36 percent
higher at 659.8 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active January soybean was up 1.09
percent to 2,313 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
edged 0.97 percent higher to 3,232 rupees per 100 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.07 percent
at 3,000 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 0.22
percent at $11.09-1/2 per bushel.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.16
million hectares as on Dec. 9, compared with 6.079 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee
slumped to an all-time low of 53.5 to the dollar on
Tuesday.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 5.25 rupees to
646.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 18 rupees to 2,292
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose
6 rupees to 3,118 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)