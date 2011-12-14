MUMBAI Dec 14 India's soyoil futures rose over one percent to their highest level in over 10 months on Wednesday afternoon, bolstered by good demand in spot, firmness in Malaysian palm oil and as a depreciating rupee was making imports expensive, analysts said.

* Soybean futures rose on thin arrivals of the crop at markets, while rapeseed surged, tracking firmness in the edible oil segment, they said.

* India fulfills most of its edible oil imports requirement in the form of palm oil and buys in from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* At 1:53 p.m., the January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange jumped 1.23 percent to 673.8 rupees per 10 kg. The contract hit a high of 674 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level for the second month contract since Feb. 7.

* The most-active January soybean contract climbed 1.64 percent to 2,361 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract rose 2.37 percent to 3,365 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.67 percent at 3,022 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.22 percent lower at $11.16 per bushel.

* "Firmness in palm oil and a weak rupee were lifting soyoil. In the medium-term soyoil will remain firm on good demand," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee hit a record low of 53.75 against the dollar on Wednesday.

* "Soybean was rising due to lower arrivals in Maharashtra. Farmers protests have slowed down arrivals amid good demand," Reddy said.

Farmers in Maharashtra, the second biggest soybean producer in the country, have been protesting as they seek higher support prices from the government for the oilseed.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 9.25 rupees to 656.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 30 rupees to 2,322 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 33 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* India imported 855,363 tonnes of vegetable oils in November, up 28 percent from 668,917 tonnes a year ago, data released by a leading trade body showed on Wednesday, slightly above average expectations in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)