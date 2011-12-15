MUMBAI Dec 15 India's soyoil futures
eased on Thursday afternoon from 45 month highs hit in the
previous session on profit-taking, driven by a sharp drop in
Malaysian palm oil prices, though a fall in rupee to a record
low limited the downside, analysts said.
* Soybean futures edged higher on thin arrivals of the crop
at the markets, while rapeseed surged on lower stocks.
* "The rupee is now playing a key role in oilseeds market.
Its continued depreciation has made imports expensive despite a
fall in palm oil prices in the international market," said
Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee
sank to a record low for the fourth day in a row on Thursday.
* India fulfills most of its edible oil imports requirement
in the form of palm oil and buys it from Malaysia and Indonesia.
* At 1:05 p.m., the January soyoil contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.6
percent down at 679.2 rupees per 10 kg. The contract hit a high
of 687.7 rupees on Wednesday, the highest level for the second
month contract since March 2008.
* "Rapeseed is taking support from lower stocks. Despite
good demand, stockists are releasing the produce slowly in the
market hoping prices will harden further," Mathur said.
* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.29
percent to 2,395 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed
contract jumped 1.2 percent to 3,452 rupees per 100 kg.
Rapeseed earlier in the day hit a contract high of 3,507 rupees.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.57 percent
at 3,004 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.86
percent up at $11.09-1/2 per bushel, after falling 1.7 percent
in the previous session.
* Soybean arrivals in Maharashtra, the second biggest
soybean producer in the country, have declined as farmers were
protesting, seeking higher support prices from the state.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 5.75 rupees to
666.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 17 rupees to
2,360 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar, in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 51 rupees to 3,274 rupees per 100 kg.
* India imported 855,363 tonnes of vegetable oils in
November, up 28 percent from 668,917 tonnes a year ago, data
released by a leading trade body showed on Dec. 14, slightly
above average expectations in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)