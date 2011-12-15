MUMBAI Dec 15 India's soyoil futures eased on Thursday afternoon from 45 month highs hit in the previous session on profit-taking, driven by a sharp drop in Malaysian palm oil prices, though a fall in rupee to a record low limited the downside, analysts said.

* Soybean futures edged higher on thin arrivals of the crop at the markets, while rapeseed surged on lower stocks.

* "The rupee is now playing a key role in oilseeds market. Its continued depreciation has made imports expensive despite a fall in palm oil prices in the international market," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee sank to a record low for the fourth day in a row on Thursday.

* India fulfills most of its edible oil imports requirement in the form of palm oil and buys it from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* At 1:05 p.m., the January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.6 percent down at 679.2 rupees per 10 kg. The contract hit a high of 687.7 rupees on Wednesday, the highest level for the second month contract since March 2008.

* "Rapeseed is taking support from lower stocks. Despite good demand, stockists are releasing the produce slowly in the market hoping prices will harden further," Mathur said.

* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.29 percent to 2,395 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract jumped 1.2 percent to 3,452 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed earlier in the day hit a contract high of 3,507 rupees.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.57 percent at 3,004 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.86 percent up at $11.09-1/2 per bushel, after falling 1.7 percent in the previous session.

* Soybean arrivals in Maharashtra, the second biggest soybean producer in the country, have declined as farmers were protesting, seeking higher support prices from the state.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 5.75 rupees to 666.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 17 rupees to 2,360 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar, in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 51 rupees to 3,274 rupees per 100 kg.

* India imported 855,363 tonnes of vegetable oils in November, up 28 percent from 668,917 tonnes a year ago, data released by a leading trade body showed on Dec. 14, slightly above average expectations in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)