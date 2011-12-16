MUMBAI Dec 16 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures were lower on Friday in a sluggish trade as the rupee's strength against the dollar outweighed firmness in Malaysian palm oil prices, analyst said.

* "Rupee has appreciated and has neutralised the gains of Malaysian plam oil," said Vedika Narvekar, analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* The rupee's appreciation makes edible oil imports cheaper, thereby pressuring domestic prices. For oilmeal exporters, the local currency's rise does not augur well as it cuts returns.

* The Indian rupee jumped more than 2 percent on Friday and was on track to post its biggest single-day rise in more than two years after the central bank took steps on Thursday to stem the currency's plunge to a series of record lows.

* India fulfills most of its edible oil requirement through palm oil imports from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* At 3:40 p.m, the January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.45 percent down at 669.1 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active January soybean contract was down 0.13 percent at 2,364 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed contract fell 0.73 percent to 3,399 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.64 percent at 3,004 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.52 percent up at $11.17-1/2 per bushel.

* Soybean arrivals in Maharashtra, the second biggest soybean producer in the country, have declined as farmers were protesting, seeking higher support prices from the state.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell 2.4 rupees to 664.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 11 rupees to 2,346 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar, in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 7 rupees to 3,288 rupees per 100 kg.

* India imported 855,363 tonnes of vegetable oils in November, up 28 percent from 668,917 tonnes a year ago, data released by a leading trade body showed on Dec. 14, slightly above average expectations in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)