MUMBAI Dec 19 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday afternoon, bolstered by a weak rupee, a decline in rapeseed area and gains in the overseas markets, analysts said.

* Lower soybean arrivals in the spot market and thin rapeseed stocks also supported, they said.

* At 2:34 p.m, the January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.67 percent up at 688.95 rupees per 10 kg.

Earlier in the day, the contract hit a high of 689.5 rupees, the highest level for the second month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean contract rose 2.4 percent to 2,450.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract jumped 0.79 percent to 3,466 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders are worried about rapeseed production. The government data is showing lower area under cultivation," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.36 million hectares as on Dec. 16, compared with 6.66 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed last week.

* "Physical demand is good for oilseeds and edible oils. Weak rupee is also allowing market to remain firm," Mathur said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.74 percent at 3,006 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 1.15 percent higher at $11.43 per bushel.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee fell on Monday on heightened risk aversion, as regional instability fears following North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death sent Asian currencies down.

* India meets most of its edible oil requirement by importing palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 8.3 rupees to 677.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 27 rupees to 2,397 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar, in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 26 rupees to 3,258 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)