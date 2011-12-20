MUMBAI Dec 20 India's soyoil futures eased on Tuesday afternoon due to profit-taking after hitting a 45-month high in the previous session while soybean rose on good demand in physical market from oil millers, analysts said.

* Rapeseed futures edged higher on a decline in acreage, they said.

* A weak rupee, thin soybean arrivals in the local spot markets and concerns over oilseeds output in south America due to dry weather also bolstered sentiment, analysts said.

* "In physical market, demand is robust for soybean from oil millers. The falling rupee and a rise in soyoil prices have raised their crushing margin," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* At 1:37 p.m, the January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.28 percent down at 684.2 rupees per 10 kg.

* The contract hit a high of 690.5 rupees on Monday, the highest level for the second month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.14 percent to 2,444 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract edged 0.2 percent higher to 3,453 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.46 percent at 3,006 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.11 percent higher at $11.37-3/4 per bushel.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee weakened early on Tuesday on fragile global sentiment after the death of North Korea leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.36 million hectares as on Dec. 16, compared with 6.66 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed last week.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil climbed 1.55 rupees to 680.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 3 rupees to 2,418 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 59 rupees to 3,339 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fields in parts of Brazil, which are set to supplant the United States as the world's top soybean exporter next year, and in Argentina, the No. 3 shipper, need more rain, while rising temperatures forecast for this week could stress crops. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)