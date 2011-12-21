MUMBAI Dec 21 India's soyoil futures edged higher on Wednesday afternoon, mirroring gains in the Malaysian palm oil and buoyed by good physical demand in domestic markets, analysts said.

Soybean was steady amid thin arrivals in the spot markets, while rapeseed jumped on lower area under the cultivation.

* At 1.20 p.m., the January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.38 percent up at 683.7 rupees per 10 kg. The contract hit a high of 690.5 rupees on Monday, the highest level for the second month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean was unchanged at 2,430.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed jumped 1.25 percent to 3,474 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The rise in edible oil prices has made soybean attractive. Oil millers are actively buying though soybean arrivals are falling key spot markets," said Radha Vallabhaji Purohit, a dealer based in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.13 percent at 3,054 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.17 percent lower at $11.42-1/2 per bushel, after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.36 million hectares as on Dec. 16, compared with 6.66 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged up 0.1 rupees to 679.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was steady at 2,414 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 11 rupees to 3,375 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)