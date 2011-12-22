MUMBAI Dec 22 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures fell on Thursday afternoon on profit-taking driven by
higher arrivals and a weak spot market that mirrored a fall of
the U.S. soy market on improving weather prospects in South
America, analysts said.
* At 2:58 p.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up
0.33 percent at 3,082 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean
was 0.26 percent lower at $11.50-1/2 per bushel.
* "Soybean arrivals rose in the spot markets today. The
recent price rise is attracting farmers, who were holding back
their produce," Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare
Commodities, said.
* January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.46 percent at
677.25 rupees per 10 kg. The contract 690.5 rupees on Monday,
the highest level for the second month contract since March
2008.
* The most-active January soybean fell 1.2 percent
to 2,385 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
dropped 0.49 percent to 3,425 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have sowed rapeseed on 6.36 million
hectares as on Dec. 16 against 6.66 million hectares a year ago,
data from the farm ministry showed.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged down 1.2 rupees to
676.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 12 rupees to 2,392
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell
9 rupees to 3,324 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)