MUMBAI Dec 22 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Thursday afternoon on profit-taking driven by higher arrivals and a weak spot market that mirrored a fall of the U.S. soy market on improving weather prospects in South America, analysts said.

* At 2:58 p.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.33 percent at 3,082 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.26 percent lower at $11.50-1/2 per bushel.

* "Soybean arrivals rose in the spot markets today. The recent price rise is attracting farmers, who were holding back their produce," Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities, said.

* January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.46 percent at 677.25 rupees per 10 kg. The contract 690.5 rupees on Monday, the highest level for the second month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean fell 1.2 percent to 2,385 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed dropped 0.49 percent to 3,425 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have sowed rapeseed on 6.36 million hectares as on Dec. 16 against 6.66 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged down 1.2 rupees to 676.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 12 rupees to 2,392 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 9 rupees to 3,324 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)