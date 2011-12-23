MUMBAI Dec 23 India's soyoil futures rose to hit their highest level in almost four years on Friday afternoon, bolstered by a nearly two percent rally in Malaysian palm oil and strong demand in local spot markets, analysts said.

Soybean futures followed gains in the U.S. soy market due to worries dry weather in South America could hit output, while rapeseed edged higher as the domestic area planted with the crop, India's main winter-sown oilseed, was lower, they said.

* At 2:00 p.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.61 percent at 3,147 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was 0.24 percent lower at $11.59-1/2 per bushel, after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.

* "A rally in the world market was driving sentiment. Local factors like lower rapeseed area and the weak rupee are also supporting the upside," said an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.84 percent at 691.5 rupees per 10 kgs. Earlier in the day it hit a high of 692.4 rupees -- the highest level for the first month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean contract jumped 1.15 percent to 2,422 rupees per 100 kgs, while January rapeseed rose 0.67 percent to 3,447 rupees per 100 kgs.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.36 million hectares as on Dec. 16, down from 6.66 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* Crops in parts of far southern Brazil should get welcome rains on Friday and Saturday but dry weather returns next week, which could stress the region's corn and soybeans, a U.S. forecaster said.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 6.35 rupees to 682.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 18 rupees to 2,399 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 40 rupees to 3,365 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)