MUMBAI Dec 26 India's soyoil futures extended the previous week's gains on Monday afternoon to their highest level in almost four years, on concerns bad weather may squeeze soyoil supplies from South America and palm oil availability in Asia, analysts said.

Soybean futures rose on good demand in spot market, while rapeseed edged higher as the domestic area planted with the crop, India's main winter-sown oilseed, was lower, they said.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.48 percent at 703.4 rupees per 10 kg by 1:39 p.m.

Earlier in the day it hit a high of 703.9 rupees -- the highest level for the first month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.77 percent to 2,433 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed climbed 0.84 percent to 3,481 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Weather problems in South America are threatening soybean output. U.S. soybean market has been rallying on weather concerns. Indian market is also getting support from lower rapeseed acreage," said said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Argentina's 2011/12 soy crop could suffer if it does not rain soon in key growing areas, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said last week.

* Dry weather in Brazil is threatening soybean yields, while there are concerns over palm oil supply from Malaysia.

* "Oil millers are buying soybean due to the rally in soyoil prices. Soymeal prices are not that attractive," Reddy said.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 4.05 rupees to 699.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 4 rupees to 2,419 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 60 rupees to 3,388 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)