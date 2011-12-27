MUMBAI Dec 27 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures were treading water on Tuesday afternoon, as
profit-taking driven by weak Malaysian palm oil, outweighed a
drop in local area under rapeseed, analysts said.
* At 1:18 p.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were
down 0.66 percent at 3,149 ringgit per tonne.
* The January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.23 percent at
704.7 rupees per 10 kg. On Monday it hit a high of 708.3 rupees
-- the highest level for the first month contract since March
2008.
* The most-active January soybean eased 0.14 percent
to 2,434 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed was
unchanged at 3,491 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Profit-booking pulled down the market. It was due after
last week's rally. But in the medium to long term, the trend is
still bullish," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG
Wealth Management.
"Soybean arrivals are falling. Rapeseed area is down. This
will support the market."
* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million
hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year
ago, data from the farm ministry showed.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 1.1 rupees to
702.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean nudged higher by a rupee
to 2,424 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 14 rupees to 3,354 rupees per 100 kg.
* The weather in Brazil and Argentina, major soybean and
corn exporters with the promise of large crops to feed the world
next year, will remain center stage in grain markets this week
albeit in subdued trading.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)