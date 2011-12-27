MUMBAI Dec 27 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures were treading water on Tuesday afternoon, as profit-taking driven by weak Malaysian palm oil, outweighed a drop in local area under rapeseed, analysts said.

* At 1:18 p.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.66 percent at 3,149 ringgit per tonne.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.23 percent at 704.7 rupees per 10 kg. On Monday it hit a high of 708.3 rupees -- the highest level for the first month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean eased 0.14 percent to 2,434 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed was unchanged at 3,491 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Profit-booking pulled down the market. It was due after last week's rally. But in the medium to long term, the trend is still bullish," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

"Soybean arrivals are falling. Rapeseed area is down. This will support the market."

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 1.1 rupees to 702.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean nudged higher by a rupee to 2,424 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 14 rupees to 3,354 rupees per 100 kg.

* The weather in Brazil and Argentina, major soybean and corn exporters with the promise of large crops to feed the world next year, will remain center stage in grain markets this week albeit in subdued trading. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)