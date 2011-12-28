MUMBAI Dec 28 India's soyoil futures hit their highest level in almost four years on Wednesday afternoon tracking a jump in Malaysian palm oil, with good demand in physical market and a weak rupee further aiding gains, analysts said.

Soybean climbed on thin arrivals, while rapeseed jumped on lower area under the crop, they said.

* The January soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.8 percent to 720.5 rupees per 10 kg by 12:46 p.m.

Earlier in the day it hit a high of 723.5 rupees -- the highest level for the first month contract since March 2008.

* "Imported edible oils are becoming costlier due to the rally in the world market and a weak rupee. They are giving support to local soyoil prices," Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities, said.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures climbed to a near five-week high on Wednesday as dry weather in South America sparked concerns about lower soybean yields, potentially tightening soyoil supplies.

* The rupee weakened to 53.26 to the dollar from 53.015/025 at Tuesday's close, weighed by dollar demand from oil companies and weak shares.

* The most-active January soybean climbed 1.27 percent to 2,476 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed jumped 0.8 percent to 3,547 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Bad weather is driving the market. Concerns over South American soybean crop are pushing up the international market. In India, the weather is not favourable for the rapeseed crop," Mathur said.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* The weather in Brazil and Argentina, major soybean and corn exporters with the promise of large crops to feed the world next year, will remain center stage in grain markets this week albeit in subdued trading.

* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 20 rupees to 3,379 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)