MUMBAI Dec 28 India's soyoil futures hit
their highest level in almost four years on Wednesday afternoon
tracking a jump in Malaysian palm oil, with good demand in
physical market and a weak rupee further aiding gains, analysts
said.
Soybean climbed on thin arrivals, while rapeseed jumped on
lower area under the crop, they said.
* The January soyoil on India's National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.8 percent to 720.5 rupees per 10
kg by 12:46 p.m.
Earlier in the day it hit a high of 723.5 rupees -- the
highest level for the first month contract since March 2008.
* "Imported edible oils are becoming costlier due to the
rally in the world market and a weak rupee. They are giving
support to local soyoil prices," Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with
Religare Commodities, said.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures climbed to a near
five-week high on Wednesday as dry weather in South America
sparked concerns about lower soybean yields, potentially
tightening soyoil supplies.
* The rupee weakened to 53.26 to the dollar from 53.015/025
at Tuesday's close, weighed by dollar demand from oil companies
and weak shares.
* The most-active January soybean climbed 1.27
percent to 2,476 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
jumped 0.8 percent to 3,547 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Bad weather is driving the market. Concerns over South
American soybean crop are pushing up the international market.
In India, the weather is not favourable for the rapeseed crop,"
Mathur said.
* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million
hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year
ago, data from the farm ministry showed.
* The weather in Brazil and Argentina, major soybean and
corn exporters with the promise of large crops to feed the world
next year, will remain center stage in grain markets this week
albeit in subdued trading.
* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 20 rupees to
3,379 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)