MUMBAI Dec 29 India's soyoil futures retreated after hitting a record high on Thursday on profit-taking driven by a drop in Malaysian palm oil, though hopes of strong local demand after lower imports in November and a weak rupee limited falls, analysts said.

Soybean edged higher on good demand in the spot market amid dwindling arrivals, while rapeseed jumped on output concerns as the area under cultivation fell, they said.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange nudged lower 0.06 percent to 723.6 rupees per 10 kg by 2:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day it hit a high of 731.5 rupees, breaching the previous record high of 729.2 rupees for the first month contract hit during March 2008. Soyoil prices have been on an upward trend for the past two months with various factors cited including international palm oil prices and the weaker rupee.

* "Lower soyoil imports in November were supporting the market," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

* India's soyoil imports in November fell to 8,000 tonnes from 31,970 tonnes a year, ago, SEA data on Dec. 14 showed.

* The Indian rupee fell 0.7 percent on Thursday.

* The most-active January soybean rose 0.38 percent to 2,492 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed jumped 2.15 percent to 3,618 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The area has dropped under rapeseed and now weather is also not favourable for the crop. This year production is likely to be lower than last year," said an analyst at SMC Comtrade.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down one percent at 3,153 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was down 0.68 percent at $11.99-3/4 per bushel.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 9.45 rupees to 729.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 25 rupees to 2,492 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 58 rupees to 3,419 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)