MUMBAI Dec 30 India's rapeseed futures extended the previous session's gains on Friday afternoon to a fresh record high on worries about a production shortfall after area under the oilseed fell, analysts said.

* Soyoil futures were steady after hitting a record high in the previous session as profit-taking offset a rise in Malaysian palm oil and a weak rupee. Soybean futures edged higher on good demand in the spot market, they said.

* At 1:33 p.m., the January rapeseed contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange climbed 1.14 percent to 3,649 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,658 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Rapeseed acreage is down. Weather is not favourable. The market is worried over the production. January contract can rise to 3,850 rupees," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports costlier, but at the same time, raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* India fulfills most of its edible oil imports requirement in the form of palm oil and buys it from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.54 percent at 3,172 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was up 0.19 percent at $11.99-1/4 per bushel.

* "There is good demand for oilseeds in spot market due to firm edible oil prices. The fall in rupee is making imports expensive. Traders are buying oilseeds for crushing," Acharya said.

* The most-active January soybean edged 0.24 percent higher to 2,487.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil was up 0.21 percent at 724 rupees per 10 kg. It hit a record high of 731.45 rupees on Thursday.

* India's soyoil imports in November fell to 8,000 tonnes from 31,970 tonnes a year ago, Solvent Extractors' Association of India data on Dec. 14 showed.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil eased 2.9 rupees to 724.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 10 rupees to 2,475 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 36 rupees to 3,463 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)