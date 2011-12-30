MUMBAI Dec 30 India's rapeseed futures
extended the previous session's gains on Friday afternoon to a
fresh record high on worries about a production shortfall after
area under the oilseed fell, analysts said.
* Soyoil futures were steady after hitting a record high in
the previous session as profit-taking offset a rise in Malaysian
palm oil and a weak rupee. Soybean futures edged higher on good
demand in the spot market, they said.
* At 1:33 p.m., the January rapeseed contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange climbed 1.14
percent to 3,649 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high
of 3,658 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Rapeseed acreage is down. Weather is not favourable. The
market is worried over the production. January contract can rise
to 3,850 rupees," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst with Kotak
Commodity Services.
* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million
hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year
ago, data from the farm ministry showed.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports costlier, but at the
same time, raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* India fulfills most of its edible oil imports requirement
in the form of palm oil and buys it from Malaysia and Indonesia.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.54 percent
at 3,172 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was up 0.19
percent at $11.99-1/4 per bushel.
* "There is good demand for oilseeds in spot market due to
firm edible oil prices. The fall in rupee is making imports
expensive. Traders are buying oilseeds for crushing," Acharya
said.
* The most-active January soybean edged 0.24 percent
higher to 2,487.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil
was up 0.21 percent at 724 rupees per 10 kg. It hit a
record high of 731.45 rupees on Thursday.
* India's soyoil imports in November fell to 8,000 tonnes
from 31,970 tonnes a year ago, Solvent Extractors' Association
of India data on Dec. 14 showed.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil eased 2.9 rupees to
724.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 10 rupees to 2,475
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed
climbed 36 rupees to 3,463 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)