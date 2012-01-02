MUMBAI Jan 2 India's soyoil futures hit a fresh record high on Monday afternoon on good demand in the spot market and a weaker rupee, while rapeseed futures too rose to a new high on a drop in area under the cultivation, analysts said.

* The January rapeseed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 3,776 rupees per 100 kg by 2:57 p.m., after rising to 3,810 rupees earlier in the day, a record high for the first-month contract.

* "Market is worried about rapeseed production due to lower area. But weather is improving. In the past two days, many places in north India received rains. It should ease some stress," Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities, said.

* Farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.455 million hectares as on Dec. 30, down from 6.821 million hectares a year earlier, data from the farm ministry showed.

* The most-active January soybean climbed 0.44 percent to 2,525 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil was up 1.49 percent at 744.4 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 746.7 rupees in earlier trade.

* "Oilseeds and soyoil have risen sharply in the past 3-4 sessions. Technically they are in an overbought region. Profit-taking is due," Mathur said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures and U.S. soybean market were closed on Monday.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports costlier, but at the same time, raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell to 53.3 to the dollar from Friday's close of 53.08/09 on concerns that government's widening fiscal deficit could pull down equities and cause foreign fund outflows.

* India fulfills most of its edible oil imports requirement in the form of palm oil and buys it from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 11.8 rupees to 735 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 12 rupees to 2,492 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 6 rupees to 3,538 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)