MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian soyoil futures climbed to another record high on Tuesday, boosted by strong spot demand and an expected drop in imports.

* "Traders are expecting lower edible oil imports in December and January due to sharp drop in the rupee," said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade. The rupee fell almost 16 percent in 2011.

* Production of Malaysian palm oil, a rival to soyoil, is is likely to be lower due to excessive rains, she said.

* The January soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.29 percent at 752.2 rupees per 10 kg at 0736 GMT, after hitting a contract high of 757.7 rupees.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.92 percent at 3,236 ringgit per tonne.

* Soybean rose on concerns about the crop in south America that has been hit by dry weather. Rapeseed futures also hit a record high in early trade before profit-taking erased the gains.

* India imports edible oil mainly in the form of palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* Soyoil imports in November plunged to 8,000 tonnes from 31,970 tonnes a year ago, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed.

* The most-active January soybean rose 0.55 percent to 2,575 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed fell 1.11 percent to 3,751 rupees after hitting record 3,818 rupees.

* Farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.455 million hectares as on Dec. 30, down from 6.821 million hectares a year earlier, data from the farm ministry showed.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 9.65 rupees to 747.3 per 10 kg, while soybean rose 29 rupees to 2,524 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 25 rupees to 3,563 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)