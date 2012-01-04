MUMBAI Jan 4 Soyoil and soybean futures in India fell on Wednesday as players booked profits but prices may recover towards the end on strong spot demand and an expected fall in soyoil imports, analysts said.

* Rapeseed futures, however, rose on a likely decline in production due to lower area under cultivation.

* At 2:45 p.m., the January soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.89 percent at 757.50 rupees per 10 kg. It had touched a record high of 766.90 rupees on Tuesday.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.25 percent at 3,217 ringgit per tonne.

* "Profit-taking is seen in soyoil and soybean futures after recent gains. There is no major downside risk as the trend is still bullish due to strong demand," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* India imports edible oil, mainly palm oil, from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* Soyoil imports in November plunged to 8,000 tonnes from 31,970 tonnes a year ago, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed.

* The most-active January soybean fell 1.35 percent to 2,592.50 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed rose 0.08 percent to 3,761 rupees.

* Acharya expects the January rapeseed contract to touch 3,850 rupees in a couple of sessions.

* Farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.455 million hectares as on Dec. 30, down from 6.821 million hectares a year earlier, data from the farm ministry showed.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 4.2 rupees to 749.35 per 10 kg, while soybean was unchanged at 2,537 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 36.25 rupees to 3,526.25 per 100 kg.

* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012 are likely to rise 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all the additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia changed export taxes, a senior Indian industry official said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)