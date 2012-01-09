MUMBAI Jan 9 India oilseeds and soyoil futures rose more than a percent after reversing the previous session's losses on Monday, buoyed by firm global markets, though rainfall in growing areas limited the upside, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean rose 0.78 percent to $11.98-1/4 per bushel. Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.03 percent at 3,211 ringgit per tonne.

* "There is fresh buying after last week's fall. The overall trend is bullish, as arrivals are coming down and there is good demand from mills," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* January soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.63 percent higher at 728.05 rupees per 10 kg, while January soybean was 1.20 percent higher 2,496 rupees per 100 kg.

* Buy soybean at 2,500 rupees, for a target of 2,575 rupees, recommends Reddy.

* Rapeseed for January delivery was up 0.87 percent higher at 3,696 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,730 rupees.

* Rajasthan, the country' top rapeseed producer, received rain on the weekend and is likely to get more rain in the next three days, the weather department said on its website. Rains at this stage of the crop could reduce yields.

* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

* Informa Economics lowered its forecasts for 2011/12 soybean production in Argentina and Brazil, citing dry weather that has cut yield prospects. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)