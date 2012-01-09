MUMBAI Jan 9 India oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose more than a percent after reversing the previous
session's losses on Monday, buoyed by firm global markets,
though rainfall in growing areas limited the upside, analysts
said.
* U.S. soybean rose 0.78 percent to $11.98-1/4 per
bushel. Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.03 percent
at 3,211 ringgit per tonne.
* "There is fresh buying after last week's fall. The overall
trend is bullish, as arrivals are coming down and there is good
demand from mills," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG
Wealth Management.
* January soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange was 1.63 percent higher at 728.05 rupees
per 10 kg, while January soybean was 1.20 percent higher
2,496 rupees per 100 kg.
* Buy soybean at 2,500 rupees, for a target of 2,575 rupees,
recommends Reddy.
* Rapeseed for January delivery was up 0.87 percent higher
at 3,696 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,730
rupees.
* Rajasthan, the country' top rapeseed producer, received
rain on the weekend and is likely to get more rain in the next
three days, the weather department said on its website. Rains at
this stage of the crop could reduce yields.
* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the
Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same
period a year earlier.
* Informa Economics lowered its forecasts for 2011/12
soybean production in Argentina and Brazil, citing dry weather
that has cut yield prospects.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)