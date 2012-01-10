MUMBAI Jan 10 India soybean futures rose more than 2.5 percent on Tuesday afternoon following strong leads from overseas and lower arrivals back home. Soyoil and rapeseed also rose more than a percent.

* The most-active soybean for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.10 percent higher at 2,554 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 2,569 rupees.

* Soyoil for January delivery was 0.56 percent higher at 731.50 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a high of 735.8 rupees. Rapeseed for January delivery was 0.95 percent higher at 3,735 rupees per 100 kg.

* Buying could be done in soyoil at 722 rupees for a target of 740 rupees, said Karvy Comtrade in a report.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was up 7.40 rupees at 728.55 per 10 kg, while soybean rose 38 rupees to 2,506 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 15 rupees to 3,566.25 per 100 kg.

* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012 are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all the additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia changed export taxes, a senior industry official said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)